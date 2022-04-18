Coachella is for lovers! Chanel Iman has a new man in her life, Davon Godchaux, following her split from Sterling Shepard last year.

The 31-year-old model and the 27-year-old athlete made their couple debut while attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

“They were cuddled up in the cabanas at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group’s pop-up, watching the performances both days of the festival,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Iman confirmed the romance on Sunday, April 17, sharing a snap of the pair getting cozy at a party in the California desert.

“❤️ @revolve #revolvefestival 🙃,” she captioned a photo of Godchaux kissing her on the cheek during the music-filled weekend. The New England Patriots football player commented on his girlfriend’s snap, writing, “I love you ❤️🤞🏾👅.”

Godchaux shared a series of pictures with his lady the same day via his own social media account, captioning them, “Mines👅❤️.”

The lovebirds embraced in one photo at the music festival and shared a kiss during a second day at the event. The third snap showed the pair packing on the PDA in front of the Hollywood sign.

Iman’s new relationship comes three months after Us exclusively confirmed that she and husband Shepard, 29, quietly separated in June 2021 and were in the middle of a divorce.

The estranged couple, who wed in March 2018, were having issues as of December 2020 or earlier, according to court documents obtained by Us in January.

“The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences which differences have caused a break down in the marital relationship,” the paperwork, which was filed in June 2021, read. “Said irreconcilable differences have existed for at least six months prior to the filing this Complaint and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Us previously reported that Iman and the New York Giants wide receiver agreed to joint custody of their two daughters, Cali, 3, and Cassie, 2, after Shepard moved into a new home in New Jersey in September 2021.

A judge ruled at the time that the estranged spouses will not let “romantic third parties” be “an overnight guest during their parenting time.” Furthermore, the twosome agreed to ongoing mediation.

“They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other,” a source exclusively told Us in January.

Shepard, for his part, appears to be single based on his social media account. As his estranged wife celebrated Easter in California with her new beau, the Oklahoma native dressed up as the Easter bunny as a treat for his girls.

“Here we go again! Yes, sir,” he said via his Instagram Story on Sunday while putting on the bunny suit.

