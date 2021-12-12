Balancing act! Chanel Iman has found a way to prioritize her family and her health despite her packed schedule.

The supermodel, 31, has her hands full with her career and daughters Cali, 3, and Cassie, 23 months, whom she shares with husband Sterling Shepard. She previously revealed in February 2019 how she was adjusting to motherhood after welcoming the couple’s first child just five months earlier.

“She’s traveled everywhere,” Iman exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She has a passport even! So I’m trying to figure out where we’re going to go on a family vacay so we can use her passport. But she’s already a jet-setter.”

The Georgia native noted that she wanted her daughter with her at all times, even when she was busy going from place to place. “I feel like, when I had her, I was trying to get her on a plane, like, the next month, but of course I waited until she was at least four months [old] and then I was traveling everywhere with her,” she added. “I hate leaving her behind. We’re connected — we’re attached to each other.”

Shepard, meanwhile, could not say enough kind words about his wife in August 2019. “That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” he told Us at the time. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it to] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.”

The athlete, 28, also confessed that it was difficult to juggle parenthood and marriage. “It’s honestly tough whenever you put a baby into the situation because you’ve got to still try to find time for each other and a lot of the focus goes onto the baby,” he said. “So that’s the main thing is just me trying to carve out a little time in my schedule and her trying to carve out time in her schedule because we’re both pretty busy. That’s the toughest thing about it, but we find a way to get through it.”

Despite the adjustment, Shepard revealed in July 2019 that he wanted a big family. “I’ve always seen myself having a lot of kids, so it’s going to be tough getting Chanel to realize that … because one is a lot of work,” he told Us four months before the pair welcomed their second child. “I want four.”

Want to see Iman’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how she spends her time.