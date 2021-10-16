High fashion! Chanel Iman lives in a glamorous world as a model, so Us Weekly asked her to share 25 fun facts about herself — from her secret talent to her dream vacation spot.

Scroll down to learn more about Iman, who shares daughters Cali, 3, and Cassie, 21 months, with husband Sterling Shepard:

1. My favorite movie is The Notebook.

2. Modeling is the only job I’ve ever had. My very first job was an editorial shoot for Teen magazine when I was 13.

3. My favorite book is The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren.

4. My secret talent is that I’m an excellent cook!

5. A quote that I live by is: “A mustard seed of faith moves mountains.”

6. Dior is my favorite runway I’ve ever walked — and Tom Ford.

7. My first car was a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It’s actually the same type of car I drive today. I just love it.

8. People always ask me, but no, I wasn’t named after anyone in particular.

9. I can’t live without my family!

10. During football season, I love using BodyMark by BIC NFL Series temporary tattoo markers to personalize my game day look.

11. My favorite charity to work with is Smile Train.

12. Someday I would love to visit Bora Bora.

13. I love vacationing in the Caribbean.

14. The one misconception about me is that I don’t eat. I eat everything!

15. Monica Rose is my stylist, and she always inspires me.

16. I love all of my bags, but my favorite one has got to be my Chanel.

17. I’m great at making breakfast. I make really good potatoes, French toast, eggs, and waffles and fried chicken.

18. I was probably most starstruck when I met Barack Obama. I was invited to the White House for one of their holiday parties.

19. One of my top modeling secrets is that some designers glue their model’s feet into their shoes so they don’t slip off on the runway!

20. I was born in Atlanta, but I grew up in L.A.

21. I am of Korean and African-American descent.

22. I was in the movie Dope that was at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015.

23. My favorite board game to play with my friends is Taboo.

24. I helped Olivia Munn out when she performed Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” on Lip Sync Battle.

25. A lot of my humanitarian work has been focused on building schools in East Africa.