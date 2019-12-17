



Model mom! Chanel Iman gave birth on Tuesday, December 17, welcoming her second baby with her husband, Sterling Shepard.

“Our Christmas gift came early 👶🏽🎀,” Iman wrote, captioning an Instagram photo of the couple posing with their children from her hospital bed. She revealed that their daughter’s name is Cassie Snow Shepard.

The Georgia native, 28, announced in August that she and the professional football player, 26, were expecting baby No. 2. “Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” she captioned her Instagram reveal, showing off her baby bump in a white crop top.

The couple posted the same photo to their daughter Cali’s account, writing, “I can’t wait to be a Big Sis.”

This baby news came 12 months after Cali’s arrival. Shepard spoke to Us Weekly exclusively of the toddler in July, saying, “If you met my daughter, she’s very bubbly, happy, and she’s beautiful, so I feel like she’s going to follow after her mom. She’s a tall baby, in the top percentile, so I could see her being a model.”

The athlete added, “She just started walking. We’ve been trying to stand her up and build her strength up a little bit and she finally is now just taking off, so I’m pretty proud about that.”

He and the model started dating in 2016, and Shepard proposed two years later. “A night full of tears of happiness,” Iman wrote on social media following their engagement. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

The New York Giants player also shared their news on Instagram at the time, writing, “The catch of my dreams. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

The pair wed in Beverly Hills in March 2018. Iman’s pregnancy announcement came two months later, and she told Us exclusively that her first trimester was “very difficult.” She admitted, “I really struggled. I was super sick.”

Iman went on to say that she was “anxious to meet” her bundle of joy, although she didn’t know the sex at the time.