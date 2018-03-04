Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, March 3 — and by the looks it, the celebration was fit for royalty!

Brides.com reports exclusively that the bride and groom met underneath an exquisite altar adorned with white flowers after Iman’s mother walked her down the aisle. Guests including Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Joan Smalls watched the vows being exchanged from wooden chairs underneath a tent in the hotel’s garden area. The stunning reception, planned by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, included white roses and lots of lights, with tables were filled with low centerpieces, white silk linens and rose-gold chairs.

As for what the newlyweds wore, they opted to switch up their outfits between the ceremony and reception. The bride wore two different Zuhair Murad dresses and accessorized her look with rose-gold jewelry. The groom looked handsome in a black Hugo Boss tux for the vows, and later changed into a white jacket with black trim.

It’s hard to believe that the couple organized such a beautiful celebration with only three months to plan it. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2017, revealing that the wide receiver got down on one knee on Iman’s 27th birthday.

