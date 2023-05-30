Another milestone! Pregnant Chanel Iman and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, got engaged during a romantic getaway to Capri, Italy.

“The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” the supermodel, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, alongside photos from Godchaux’s proposal.

Iman and the NFL player, 28, were in Europe enjoying their babymoon when Godchaux popped the question. After the couple shared their happy news via social media, the New England Patriots defensive tackle revealed that he was “nervous [as] hell” during the big moment.

“I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!” the Louisiana native wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing more snaps from his proposal. “Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather [spent] this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!”

In a separate post, Iman shared photos of the newly engaged duo riding through the streets of Capri in a red taxi. “One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures!” she wrote. “My soulmate, protector and best friend the best memories are yet to come.”

Earlier this month, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced that she and Godchaux are expecting their first child together. “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽,” Iman wrote via Instagram on May 3, sharing photos from her maternity shoot. “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

The Georgia native and the athlete started dating in 2022 and made their romance public in April of that year, sharing photos from their trip to Coachella. Iman uploaded a snap at the time of the former Miami Dolphins player giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“❤️ @revolve #revolvefestival 🙃,” she captioned the photo. In the comments section, Godchaux wrote, “I love you ❤️🤞🏾👅.”

Iman was previously married to Sterling Shepard, with whom she shares daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that the couple quietly separated in June 2021 and were in the process of getting divorced. “They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other,” an insider told Us at the time.

The New York Giants wide receiver, 28, and Iman met in 2016 at a party. “I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking,” Shepard told Haute Living in 2019. “I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact. It was kind of crazy. And now that’s my lady.”

The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Cali, in August of that year.