Expanding their family! Chanel Iman announced she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Davon Godchaux’s first child together.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽,” the model, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 3, alongside a series of photos from the couple’s maternity shoot.

Iman shared another series of photos of her and New England Patriots player, 28, matching in white outfits, captioning the set, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Godchaux began dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official while attending Coachella that year. She posted a pic of the defensive tackle giving her a peck on the cheek.

“❤️ @revolve #revolvefestival 🙃,” she captioned the photo. Godchaux commented on his girlfriend’s snap, writing, “I love you ❤️🤞🏾👅.”

News of the couple’s romance came three months after Us Weekly confirmed that Iman and ex-husband Sterling Shepard quietly separated in June 2021 and were in the middle of a divorce. The Georgia native and the New York Giants player, who wed in March 2018, share two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4.

According to documents obtained by Us, Iman and Shepard agreed to have joint custody of their children and had relationship issues dating back to December 2020.

“The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences which differences have caused a break down in the marital relationship,” the paperwork, which was filed in June 2021, read. “Said irreconcilable differences have existed for at least six months prior to the filing this Complaint and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

In June 2022, Iman exclusively opened up to Us about how coparenting with her ex was going as she navigated her new romance.

“I’m all about just a positive mindset and staying connected with people and trying to just work out everything,” she exclusively told Us at the time about raising her and Shepard’s two daughters. “Like, I’m a people person so it’s not very difficult for me to coparent at all.”

The Red Bag founder also noted she was “happy” with her relationship with Godchaux.

The Oklahoma native, for his part, is also father of 7-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship. The pair have shown off their blended broon on their respective social media.

“Best trip yet @nickresortrivieramaya 🇲🇽❤️ #NickResortRivieraMaya,” Iman captioned a snap of the whole family during their vacation in Mexico.