He’s the No. 1 guy in the group. ​Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had plenty of opinions on all things Vanderpump Rules more than two years after their departure from the show.

During a joint Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Wednesday, March 22, Taylor, 43, and Cartwright, 34, addressed Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss – and subsequent split from Ariana Madix.

While the Kentucky native shared that she was “surprised” by the news, the Sharknado 4 star claimed he “called it from day one” before referring back to a previous cheating allegation.

“I was there the first week during the Miami vacation. I was there the week [Tom and Ariana] started dating,” Taylor claimed, referencing a season 3 Pump Rules episode where rumors swirled that Sandoval, 40, had cheated on Madix, 37, during a Florida getaway. “I said it many times, but no one wanted to believe me.. … It 100% happened. I was in the room next to them.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums believed Tom Schwartz — who previously made out with Leviss, 28, at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022 — knew about the affair, Taylor replied, “100%.”

“I talked to Schwartz every day so I know for fact, he knew [about the cheating scandal],” the Savage Salvation actor shared. “He said, ‘I knew for a while. I tried to tell him to come forward with it.’ He’s told me that verbatim and I gotta take his word for it.”

Cartwright added that she’s “picking up all the Easter eggs” now that news of Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship is public, but previously assumed the twosome spent so much time together because “Sandoval makes friends super fast.”

Taylor — who admitted he doesn’t “have a leg to stand on” when it comes to cheating — echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying, “The last time we saw them was at our friend’s house in Orange County on Labor Day. They were both together. Now it makes sense. … Ariana called him and said, ‘My grandmother passed away’ or got sick or something and he didn’t go home. He didn’t leave. He used the fact he couldn’t get an Uber.”

This isn’t the first time Cartwright and Taylor have opened up about Sandoval’s infidelity. The former reality stars previously weighed in on the cheating scandal after Us Weekly confirmed the news earlier this month.

“I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed … everything I say always ends being true.. #pumprules,” Taylor, who appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2013 to 2020, tweeted.

Cartwright, for her part, uploaded an Instagram photo of her and Ariana Madix, writing, “Obviously.” (Madix and Sandoval parted ways after nine years together due to his affair with Leviss.)

At the time, a resurfaced interview with Taylor hinted that the former SUR bartender knew Madix and Sandoval would ultimately call it quits.

“There is no relationship,” Taylor said in a TikTok clip in March. “Again, I have no ill will toward either of them. I just see them as roommates. Glorified roommates who hook up occasionally.”

While Cartwright and Taylor had harsh words for Sandoval and Leviss on Wednesday’s WWHL, they both gushed over longtime pal Madix, calling her “a strong and independent woman” that couldn’t be “controlled” by Sandoval.

“He can control Raquel,” Taylor explained. “She’s easily manipulated and she’s very co-dependent so he can do that. He can’t do that with Ariana.”

The Michigan native’s ups and downs with Sandoval were documented during his time on Vanderpump Rules. Taylor, who tied the knot on screen with Cartwright in 2019, announced his and his wife’s departure from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” they wrote in separate statements via Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

At the time, Cartwright seemingly hinted that their decision to leave may not have been solely up to the pair. “Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?” she replied to fans who pointed out the twosome’s identical goodbye messages.

Since their exit, Taylor and Cartwright continued to make headlines for their drama with past costars. The duo, who share son Cruz, 23 months, recently found themselves at odds with Stassi Schroeder after they didn’t attend her wedding to Beau Clark in May 2022.

The former SUR waitress clarified why she and Taylor were a no-show at the Italian nuptials, explaining on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022, “We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute.”

Earlier this month, Shay, 37, claimed she saw her former coworkers interact at Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean’s 2nd birthday party.

“I did see them talk. I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them,” the California native, 37, revealed on the “Jamie All Over” podcast. “I do know Stassi reached out when Brittany’s dog passed away and I know that obviously meant a lot to her.”