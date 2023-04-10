Tips for next time. As promised, Andy Cohen gave Tom Schwartz advice following his controversial appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week.

“Now what I told him was, ‘Here’s how this works in an interview,’ and ‘This is difficult when you’re being interviewed.’ I am a talk show host who likes to fill dead air,” the Bravo personality, 54, recalled on Monday, April 10, on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” “However, I am also someone who has said too much, many, many times. … When there is a topic I am not looking to make trouble for myself over or I think maybe I want to be concise here or I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t want to get anyone else in any trouble. I need to be careful with my words that would have been the Tom Schwartz moment on Wednesday.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, appeared on WWHL on Wednesday, April 5, to talk to Cohen about Scandoval. Schwartz’s interview with the TV personality was the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s first appearance on the talk show since news broke in March that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split amid Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

“So what you do, I told Tom Schwartz is, ‘You answer the question, and then you stop talking. And when you stop talking that means I have to say something and then I will either change the subject and ask a new question because you theoretically answered the question,'” Cohen continued on Monday.

During the sit-down, Schwartz shared a lot of details about his business partner’s relationship with the 28-year-old former beauty queen — including his admission that he knew that the two hooked up while Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 37, were still together.

“The one-night stand was in August [2022] and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” Schwartz — who also made out with Leviss in August 2022 — said during his conversation with Cohen. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Schwartz was caught off guard when Cohen pointed out he said he found out in January at the reunion. Other tough topics included Schwartz going on a trip with Sandoval and Leviss, whether the new couple would last and Schwartz referring to his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, as a “monster.”

The Minnesota native went on to call his friend’s romance with the California native “toxic” and compared Leviss to heroin.

“I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it. Their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time that they’ve been ‘in love’ or whatever you want to call it, it’s become toxic,” Schwartz confessed. “And I just, I don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much, but we’ll see if love prevails.”

Before he signed off, Schwartz encouraged fans to give Sandoval a hug if they saw him on the street.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” Schwartz said at the time. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

However, his Pump Rules costars were not impressed with the sentiment when they tuned in to watch. Lala Kent and Maloney, 36, — who finalized her divorce from Schwartz last year — had some tough words for Schwartz.

“You’re the only [one] that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!” Maloney tweeted at the time later saying that her former husband was in need of “media training.”

Kent, 32, later weighed in via her Instagram Story with her mother by her side.

“Did Schwartzy really just say, ‘If you see Sandovol in the street, give him a hug?’ We’re atomic wedgie-ying his ass. We’re punching him straight in the d—k,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO declared.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.