Katie Maloney and Lala Kent tuned in to watch Tom Schwartz on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — and it’s safe to say they weren’t impressed.

The 40-year-old reality star ended his Wednesday, April 5, appearance asking for sympathy for his friend and business partner Tom Sandoval as the fallout from his affair with Raquel Leviss continues. (Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship in March due to the scandal.)

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” Schwartz said. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Maloney — who finalized her divorce from Schwartz last year — tweeted a clip of the comment, writing, “You’re the only [one] that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!”

The former SURver, 36, spoke out further via her Instagram Stories, declaring her ex-husband needed “media training.”

“[He’s] just gonna say whatever lands in [his] head,” she said of his “not good” chat with Cohen.

Kent, 32, then took to the app.

“Did Schwartzy really just say, ‘If you see Sandovol in the street, give him a hug?’ We’re atomic wedgie-ying his ass. We’re punching him straight in the d—k,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO said, asking her mother (off camera) if she agrees.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued: “Every time I sit here and say, ‘I’m over Scandoval. I don’t want to see it anymore.’ One of those f—king people just meets another level of buffoonery. And here I am. Here I am having to school more motherf—kers on life. What Schwartz said has made me need to smack my vape 500 times and I can’t f—king find it!”

It’s been more than one month of nonstop controversy in the Vanderpump Rules universe since Scandoval broke and earlier on Wednesday, Schwartz finally admitted that he’s known about Sandoval crossing the line with Leviss since August 2022 (the same month Schwartz made out with her at Scheana Shay’s wedding).

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” he said. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

While Schwartz, who said Sandoval is “addicted” to his “heroin” Leviss, tried to make it clear he wasn’t happy about what his costar did, he couldn’t help but stand by him.

“Listen, I’m not trying to evoke any empathy for Tom. He knows what he did is disgusting. And so does Raquel. He literally could not have handled that affair in any worse possible way. I understand the vitriol. I get it, but vigilantism is getting a little out of control,” Schwartz said. “He knows what he did is terrible. But the threats. The mob mentality is getting a little out of control.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.