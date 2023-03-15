Not holding back. Katie Maloney had some choice words for Raquel Leviss in the wake of her affair scandal with Tom Sandoval.

Maloney, 36, offered a message to Leviss, 28, on the Wednesday, March 15, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” the Utah native told Lala Kent on the podcast. “The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host said she had no sympathy for Leviss amid the public controversy, adding, “You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

After Maloney noted that she could “confidently say ‘f–k you’” to the California native, she weighed in on Sandoval’s involvement as well.

“I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me,” she explained about her friendship with her Vanderpump Rules costar over the years, adding that he “never” respected or acknowledged her during her marriage to Tom Schwartz.

Before filming started on season 10 of the hit Bravo series, Maloney and Schwartz, 40, announced their split in March 2022 after more than a decade together. Four months later, cameras started rolling on Vanderpump Rules and Us Weekly confirmed that the TomTom co-owner hooked up with Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ August 2022 wedding.

As viewers watched the drama unfold on screen earlier this month, news broke that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits because he cheated with Leviss.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

The insider hinted that Sandoval and the beauty pageant contestant wanted to go public with their romance, saying, “Tom and Raquel are the real deal. They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other. It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

However, Leviss has since issued a public apology to Madix, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

That same day, the Bravo star opened up about where she stands now with Sandoval.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote via Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Sandoval, who “liked” Leviss’ social media post about their relationship, also addressed Madix in a message after receiving backlash for his initial reaction.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The Missouri native continued: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”