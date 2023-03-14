Not ruling anything out. Lala Kent discussed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ potential relationship status — and whether Vanderpump Rules fans can expect the pair to show up together for the season 10 reunion.

“Oh my gosh, that made my heart pound really fast,” the reality star 32, told TMZ on Monday, March 13, about the possibility of Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, sitting next to each other while filming the upcoming Bravo special. “I don’t know if they should [sit next to each other]. They might. I don’t know.”

Kent noted that her costars could “show up and be fully together” at the reunion. “None of us know. I have no idea,” she added, referring to where Sandoval and Leviss stand amid their affair scandal.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the TomTom co-owner and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to him cheating with Leviss.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

The insider revealed that Sandoval and the California native had plans to go public, adding, “Tom and Raquel are the real deal. They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other. It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Amid the drama, Leviss took to social media to issue a public apology to Madix, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 8.

The beauty pageant contestant further discussed her plans to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

That same day, Leviss offered an update on her relationship with Sandoval.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote via Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

The businessman, for his part, addressed Madix in a public message following backlash from his initial reaction.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The Missouri native continued: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is expected to tape at the end of the month. Season 10 is currently airing on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.