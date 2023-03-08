Who’ll be on the couch? Andy Cohen addressed speculation about who will attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion after Raquel Leviss filed an order of protection against Scheana Shay.

“I don’t know, I haven’t gotten into it,” the Bravo exec, 54, said during the Wednesday, March 8, edition of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, in response to a caller asking how the legal drama might affect the season 10 reunion. “The reunion is in, like, two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in the two and a half weeks. There’s so much happening every single day, so I don’t know.”

When the caller specifically asked what will happen if Leviss, 28, and Tom Sandoval decide to skip the taping, the Most Talkative author promised that the reunion will be juicy no matter who does or doesn’t attend.

“I don’t want to lean in to hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical,” Cohen told listeners. “All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion, and that’s what I can tell you. We’re going to deliver a reunion and it’s gonna be great. How about that?”

The Pump Rules cast has been in turmoil since Friday, March 3, when Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he was caught cheating on her with Leviss. The bartender and his Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor, 37, had been dating since 2014.

After news of the affair broke, rumors circulated that Shay, also 37, got physical with Leviss following a March 1 taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, after which Leviss reportedly told her costar about her relationship with Sandoval.

The SURver filed for an order of protection against the “Scheananigans” podcast host on Tuesday, March 7. A judge has yet to sign off on Leviss’ request.

Leviss also reportedly sent legal notices to her costars about sharing or posting a video of an intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval that her lawyers claimed was recorded “illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

Earlier this week, Lala Kent seemingly responded to that notice in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer, that if he has stuff to send over, he can send it to my lawyer,” the Give Them Lala, 32, author said in the clip. The Utah native has since started selling merch bearing the slogan, “Send it to Darrell,” in reference to her attorney.

During the Monday, March 6, episode of Andy Cohen Live, the Superficial author said that he believes Leviss and Sandoval are still seeing each other despite the drama their romance has caused among the cast. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence,” he added, noting that he thinks the duo will both attend the reunion taping. “They’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do. This is a reunion that’s going to be … I’m girding my loins.”

Days after issuing a public apology that failed to mention Madix, Sandoval apologized to his ex in a second statement on Tuesday. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman wrote via Instagram. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Leviss, for her part, made her first public statement on the situation one day later — and addressed the legal action she’d taken against her costars.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” the former pageant queen wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated. I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness.”