It takes a — fashionable — village! Ariana Madix’s costars and famous friends have rallied around her in support amid news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been vocal about the affair, unexpectedly turning their frustrations with Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, into fashion statements and shoppable experiences.

Lala Kent sent quite the message on Friday, March 3, when she put her beauty collaboration with Leviss on sale in the wake of the drama. She announced the markdown via her Instagram Story, revealing that the price of the Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette was slashed to $20 from $42. “EVERYTHING MUST GO,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, wrote over the social media post. (The product’s name is a nod to a memorable insult Kent hurled at her costar in season 7, which aired from 2018 to 2019.)

Kent took aim at Leviss again days later with newly released merch. The Bravo star unveiled sweatshirts that read “Send it to Darrell” via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7, in response to Leviss’ sending a legal notice to her Pump Rules costars regarding an intimate FaceTime conversation.

According to TMZ, the California native’s lawyers claimed in the Monday, March 6, letter that the recording of the call — which ultimately led to Sandoval and Madix, 37, splitting after nine years of dating — was “done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

The legal notice, however, did not specifically accuse Sandoval of illegally recording the conversation or expose who distributed the video.

Kent first addressed the legal matter earlier on Tuesday in a video via her Instagram Story, saying, “Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer, that if he has stuff to send over, he can send it to my lawyer.” She added: “I’ve never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email. Alright? I don’t know if you know how this works; I know you’re pretty brand new to the game — didn’t last long, look what you did with your f—king 15 minutes [of fame]. You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer … Send it to Darrell.”

On Wednesday, March 8, Katie Maloney debuted her own contribution to the cause, launching Something About Her sweatshirts and accessories in support of her and Madix’s upcoming sandwich shop. (The two revealed their plans to go into business together during season 9, which premiered in 2021.)

“You guys, tomorrow we have something really cool to announce,” Maloney said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, teasing the apparel. “It’s International Women’s Day, first of all. So many of you have been asking how to support Ariana and how to support the sandwich shop … tomorrow you will find out.”

Maloney also gave her followers an update on Madix’s state of mind following her split from Sandoval. “Honestly, it’s been overwhelming. Ariana is overwhelmed by [the support], she thanks you all so much,” Maloney shared.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after nine years due to his affair with Leviss. As news of the cheating scandal broke, a source exclusively told Us that the now-exes were “having problems for a while” before reaching “a breaking point” due to Sandoval’s infidelity.

