Always on her team. Katie Maloney gave fans an update on how Ariana Madix is coping amid her split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The 36-year-old Bravo personality shared an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, March 7, with the hashtag “#TeamAriana” in the caption. Maloney went on to thank her followers on Madix’s behalf while discussing the future of the duo’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

“Tomorrow is International Women’s Day,” she said. “But so many of you have been asking how to support Ariana and how to support the sandwich shop and tomorrow you will find out. … I’m so excited for you all to see this and thank you so much for reaching out.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host added: “Honestly, it’s been overwhelming. Ariana is overwhelmed by [the support], she thanks you all so much.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, pulled the plug on their nine-year romance after he had an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. As news of the cheating scandal broke, a source exclusively told Us that the now-exes were “having problems for a while” before reaching “a breaking point” due to Sandoval’s infidelity.

The TomTom cofounder broke his silence on the controversy via Instagram on Saturday, March 4, before issuing a second statement on Tuesday that featured a direct apology to Madix. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he wrote. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

Sandoval continued: “I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends. My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. … The choices I made hurt so many people.”

The former SUR bartender admitted that he “owed Ariana better” and vowed to “continue to reflect and work on myself.”

Leviss, meanwhile, remained quiet about the scandal until Wednesday, March 8. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she began in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The beauty pageant contestant, who was previously engaged to James Kennedy, added that she is “speaking to a counselor” and learning more about her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved” in light of the affair.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health,” she continued. “I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Madix, for her part, has not spoken publicly about her breakup or the cheating scandal after deleting her Instagram account.