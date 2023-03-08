The Pump-tea-ni is ice cold! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed how Ariana Madix is coping after her split from Tom Sandoval — and got candid about where the rest of the cast stands amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“Ariana is moving with the motion of the ocean,” Kent, 37, said during her Tuesday, March 7, Amazon Live. “I check in with her, obviously. I feel like we’re friends, but we haven’t been super close for a while. And I think I’m a little abrupt for her right now. You know, I’m very intense.”

Kent was one of the first people to come to her costar’s defense after news broke that Sandoval, 39, cheated on Madix, 37, with Leviss, 28. The Fancy AF Cocktails authors were together for nine years before Us Weekly confirmed their split on Friday, March 3. Madix officially pulled the plug on her romance with the TomTom cofounder after learning of his affair.

During Tuesday’s live, the Spree star opened up further about her tense dynamic with Sandoval, telling fans she “never liked” the musician and it “feels good to have everyone else feel the same way I do.”

Kent isn’t the only person from the Pump Rules universe who has come to Madix’s aid. Longtime friends Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay have also been there for the former bartender following her breakup.

While Maloney, 36, and Shay, 37, have had a continuous relationship throughout the Bravo series’ ten seasons, Kent said the two women have put their issues aside to be there for Madix.

“Anybody who had differences. Everything is put into the background for the moment, while we just rally around our friend,” she shared, adding that the “Better Without You” singer, who was good friends with Leviss, is “going through it” and now sees her close pal “differently.”

Shay was in New York City alongside Leviss when news of the affair with Sandoval came to light. Rumors then spread that the twosome got in an altercation following their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 1.

While the “Scheanaigans” podcast host hasn’t officially confirmed that anything physical happened between her and Leviss, she “liked” a post via Twitter on Monday, March 6, that mentioned the alleged incident.

“If what they are saying @scheana did after WWHL is true she is the ULTIMATE RIDE OR DIE friend. Everyone needs a friend like Scheana,” the tweet read. Leviss, meanwhile, reportedly filed an order of protection against Shay earlier on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Kent, for her part, shared that while she’s talked to Shay and was “never told” her costars came to blows, she’s aware the story is “circulating.”

