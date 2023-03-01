Bad blood! Scheana Shay slammed her former friend Katie Maloney for calling her a “troll” on a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“For her to call me a troll, it irritated me so much because it was projection at its finest,” Scheana, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1, during a joint interview with her costar Raquel Leviss. “She actually sits at home and is a troll.”

The Bravolebrity continued: “Like, she goes on Reddit, she finds out information about us and then screenshots it and sends it to people and then comments on posts and actually trolls. So, I was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s one thing you’re not gonna call me because that’s actually what you are.’”

The “Good as Gold” singer’s comments come after Katie, 36, accused Scheana of “meddling like a little troll” in her divorce from Tom Schwartz during a February episode of Pump Rules. The feud between the women began when Scheana suggested that Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, should make out.

The “Scheananigans” podcaster told Us that Katie initially gave her blessing for the two to hook up and then “changed her mind” — a notion Katie has fired back at repeatedly.

She continued: “[She] was like, ‘Oh, well, when I said that, I didn’t mean it’ and ‘Oh, I had 17 drinks. I didn’t mean it.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but you said it.’ So, then I came back to L.A. and I was like, ‘Raquel, you would not believe the conversation I had with Katie last night. She said she would give it her blessing about you and Schwartz.’ … And then, yes, that put it in Raquel’s head, but I’m like, that didn’t come from just me.”

Scheana added that she “completely backed off” once she realized that Katie — who wed Tom in July 2016 and filed for divorce in March 2022 — wasn’t OK with her costars making out.

Despite the Utah native rescinding her approval, Raquel and the Tom Tom partner locked lips at Scheana and Brock Davies’ August 2022 nuptials.

The former pageant queen told Us of the “sweet” kiss: “I think at Scheana’s wedding, it was such a romantic atmosphere. And Schwartz and I have this connection. It’s more of a friendship now, but there definitely is, like, a little bit of chemistry, a little bit of flirtation.”

As for whether Scheana and Katie will ever move past the resulting drama, the “Shake That” singer doesn’t think so.

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have the energy for that. We just don’t vibe. I can never be the friend that she would expect me to be. I don’t want to be,” she told Us.

The Mouthpiece actress — who shares daughter Summer, 22 months, with Davies, 32 — added that her friendship with Katie was “never super solid” in the first place.

“Honestly,as someone who got severely bullied at a young age, I don’t think that with her or Stassi [Schroeder] I was ever able to fully get over that. I tried for so many years to still be their friend, but it’s, like, that initial bullying was still always there,” Scheana said, recalling how the SUR servers treated her when she was a newbie. “And then anytime they had an issue with someone, like James Kennedy for example, they expected blind loyalty and they didn’t want me to be friends with anyone they had an issue with. And I don’t roll like that.”