The start of a new feud? Katie Maloney had some choice words for Scheana Shay after on Vanderpump Rules after she attempted to play matchmaker for Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss.

During a new episode of the hit Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, February 22, Scheana, 37, claimed she got Katie’s “blessing” to try to set up Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28. In response, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 36, slammed Scheana for involving herself in other people’s relationships.

“I don’t give a f—k what I said. Why are you giving so much weight to what I said in Vegas? I am telling you right now, I don’t care. It is very disrespectful what you have been up to,” Katie told the former SUR waitress, who invited Tom to discuss his divorce on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “What you did with Schwartz on your podcast was f—king gross. You and your podcast should just stop right now.”

The Utah native continued: “You do not need to talk about the most painful day in my life. It’s none of your f—king business. I don’t care what you think. There is no room for your feelings. There is no room for you in this. Get out of my divorce with Tom. I am really proud of where we are and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.”

Scheana, for her part, defended the decision to offer the TomTom cofounder a space to discuss his split. “He didn’t have to answer questions if he didn’t feel like it,” the “Good as Gold” singer added, noting she didn’t plan to set up Tom with Raquel. “But that wasn’t my intention. I am not dangling the carrot of Raquel — we are all friends.”

In a confessional, Scheana continued to throw shade, adding, “You are mad at yourself. You are mad at Schwartz. Problems that have nothing to do with me. Go back under your bridge, bitch.”

Before filming started on season 10, Katie and Tom pulled the plug on their marriage in March 2022 after more than a decade together. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the businessman got cozy with Raquel at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding. (Tom and Katie’s divorce was finalized two months later.)

Earlier this month, Katie confronted Scheana about rumors that she supported Tom’s hookup with their mutual friend.

“Ya I was v supportive during her divorce and wouldn’t have dreamed of meddling this way,” Katie wrote in the comments of a fan account about her offscreen conversation with Scheana. “Grief isn’t linear and I have said all kinds of s—t, cried and screamed. All while being under a microscope and thought I had actual friends during these conversations. She said I told him I would wing woman for him. And I said ya when he is ready he could probably used [SIC] some encouragement from some friends.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Raquel’s ex James Kennedy sided with Katie amid the drama.

“I can understand where Katie is coming from because Scheana had Raquel on her podcast two and a half weeks after we broke up,” the professional DJ, 31, who split from Raquel in November 2021, shared. “It is like, ‘Let me get this f—king bitch while she is fresh.’ When I called Brock to say that they better keep my name out of their mouth, he responds, ‘Why don’t you come onto the podcast mate and talk about it?'”

Ariana Madix, however, questioned whether Tom was the one to blame for the feud. “This is once again an occasion where Tom Schwartz is in the middle of everything. You are left here holding the bag and he is the nice guy that everyone loves,” the Florida native, 37, told Scheana. “No one is ever mad at Schwartz and I have been saying this for years. He makes decisions for himself and he pisses people off. So why is everyone always mad at someone else about it?”

