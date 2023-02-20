Katie Maloney: 'I Wouldn’t Have Dreamed of Meddling' in Scheana's Divorce

The tale of two divorces? After dropping a series of text messages between her and Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney is doubling down.

Katie, 36, responded to an Instagram user comparing how she supported Scheana, 37, amid her divorce from Mike Shay in 2016 to the “Good As Gold” singer allegedly helping Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss get together last summer.

“Ya I was v supportive during her divorce and wouldn’t have dreamed of meddling this way,” Katie wrote in the comments of the fan account Cici.Loves.You’s post. “Grief isn’t linear and I have said all kinds of s—t, cried and screamed. All while being under a microscope and thought I had actual friends during these conversations. She said I told him I would wing woman for him. And I said ya when he is ready he could probably used [SIC] some encouragement from some friends.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host added that she remembers the “entire 10 minute conversation” she had with Scheana in Las Vegas back in April 2022.

“What I meant by that was it wasn’t the environment to take anything I was saying seriously,” she added about drinking during the convo. “It was cheeky girly chat. And I certainly didn’t think she would throw it in tom’s face either.”

Katie has been clapping back on social media on Monday, February 20, after Scheana claimed she gave Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, her “blessing” before they made out in August 2022.

“There was a conversation that happened between Katie and I … and Katie said, ‘I think they would make a good couple,’ or, ‘They might be a good match,’ or something along those lines,” the “Scheananigans” podcast host said on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast earlier this month. “So I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’ And then you’ll see the rest play out.”

Earlier on Monday, the Utah native posted — and deleted — her texts with Scheana from May 2022, weeks after their chat in Sin City.

“Back in May … after we spoke in Vegas … I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s—t … so keep going with this diabolical nonsense,” Katie explained alongside the screenshots. “I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or cosign s—t … so why go through with this?”

She went on to accuse Scheana of laying “some ground work” down in light of the (false) rumors that Tom and Raquel made out at Coachella in April 2022.

“Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday (not me),” Katie continued. “It was very obvious.”

The fallout of Tom and Katie’s split — the twosome called it quits in February 2022 — is currently airing on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.