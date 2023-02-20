Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is shaping up to be messy — on and off screen. Katie Maloney is firing back at Scheana Shay’s claims that she was in support of her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, hooking up with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Katie, 36, released a series of text messages between her and Scheana, 37, in the early hours of Monday, February 20, via Instagram Stories.

“Back in May … after we spoke in Vegas … I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s—t … so keep going with this diabolical nonsense,” the “You’re Going to Love Me” podcast host captioned the first set of messages.

After Scheana asked Katie via text whether she was “putting up a front” about Tom, 40, dating again, the Utah native replied: “When in public that’a [SIC] how I present.”

“Literally why would I think you were lying to my face??? You were telling me how much happier you are etc etc so I’ve [been] happy FOR YOU,” Scheana responded. “You literally told me in Vegas that you want tom to move [on] bc it’ll make it easier for you bc you had already. And you encourage me to push him to move on.”

Katie noted that Tom moving on is “not really what I’m getting at,” adding that she doesn’t need Scheana to “help tom with anything.” Alongside the second set of messages, Katie wrote: “I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or cosign s—t … so why go through with this?”

She further alleged that Scheana went out of her way to encourage Tom and Raquel, 28, to hook up amid his divorce from Katie, writing, “After starting to lay some ground work. Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday (not me) it was very obvious but sure too busy to check in with me.”

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2022 that Raquel and Tom made out at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies amid production on season 10, five months after the former couple confirmed their split. Katie’s receipts come after the “Gold As Gold” singer claimed she gave Raquel and Tom her “blessing.”

“There was a conversation that happened between Katie and I … and Katie said, ‘I think they would make a good couple,’ or, ‘They might be a good match,’ or something along those lines,” Scheana said on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast earlier this month. “So I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’ And then you’ll see the rest play out.”

In a preview for the upcoming Wednesday, February 22, episode of the Bravo hit, Scheana has Tom on her podcast and asks him about rumors he and Raquel hooked up at Coachella in April 2022. While he denied even being at the musical festival, the “Scheananigans” host asks, “Would you make the rumors true?”

In another clip from the episode, Katie tells Lala Kent: “Scheana, you’re a s—tty person. Karma’s going to come for you and I’ll watch your world burn and I’ll smile.”

While Scheana has yet to publicly comment on Katie sharing their texts, Raquel previously made waves for sharing two snaps with Tom over the weekend.

“Just cause 😝✌🏼,” the former pageant queen captioned pics at Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge restaurant on Saturday, February 18.

Katie fired back in the comments section: “You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL 💀💀💀. … The amount of times the picture landed in my inbox, I couldn’t leave it alone. Desperado.”

Days earlier, Katie noted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she is currently staying as far away from Raquel as possible.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to read Katie and Scheana’s texts: