Spilling all the tea. The season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules came with lots of changes — and some serious revelations.

During the new episode, which premiered on Wednesday, February 8, Lala Kent dropped a major bombshell about her past with James Kennedy.

“James and I when we were both very new in our relationships definitely hooked up,” the beauty mogul, 32, told Katie Maloney. “We went to Chicago [in 2016] and we started drinking before we got on the plane. That’s why he said I do handstands because I definitely do handstands.”

Lala and James, 31, previously sparked romance rumors when she joined the cast in season 4. After initially flirting onscreen, the duo played coy about the extent of their connection when cameras weren’t rolling.

The Utah native was later linked to Randall Emmett while the professional DJ moved on with Raquel Leviss. James and Raquel, 28, who started dating during season 5, were together for five years before they called off their engagement in December 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

One month later, the pair discussed what led them to pull the plug on their relationship.

“I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me, and the things that he is willing to do to better himself,” she explained during the season 9 reunion special. “But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Lala, however, remained tight-lipped about her relationship with the director, 51, until they went public in 2018. The former couple got engaged later that year and welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in 2021.

Amid rumors of infidelity, Us Weekly confirmed that Lala and Randall had called it quits. The shocking events around the breakup were also a major topic of conversation as the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed season 10.

Tom Sandoval called out Lala’s reaction to Randall’s alleged cheating on Wednesday’s episode, saying, “Her being with Randall — when they first met — she was like, ‘I will suck your d—k for a f—king Range Rover.’ Maybe she should have known to not f—king get knocked up by a f—king dude like that.”

