Lala Kent Cuts Ties With Tom Schwartz for Hanging Out With Randall Emmett

The plot continues to thicken — if Bravo brings back Vanderpump Rules for season 10. While reflecting on her castmates’ reactions to her split from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent called out the Toms for their lack of support.

“I would say the most supportive, Katie and Scheana,” the 31-year-old Give Them Lala author said on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow on Monday, April 11, referring to Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. “The least supportive, [Tom] Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m OK or acknowledged it at all. And I learned that [Tom] Schwartz hung out with that person the other day, so I cut him out.”

Kent, who accused Emmett of being unfaithful during their relationship, noted that she’s “not the type of person to say, like, ‘You have to pick a side,’ but in this situation, if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you.”

When Andy Cohen brought up a revelation made by Lisa Vanderpump at the season 9 reunion regarding the 51-year-old producer, Kent wasn’t convinced the SUR boss was in touch with him anymore. “I don’t know if she’s seen him recently,” she said. “I know when everything was happening, he was trying to reach out to her.”

Kent and Emmett, who share 13-month-old daughter Ocean, called it quits in October 2021. She has since alleged that he cheated on her when she was pregnant, but he has yet to publicly comment on the claims. More recently in the Pump Rules universe, Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, called it quits, with the former SURver filing for divorce earlier this month.

“I think when someone continues to not pick you and it’s an easy pick — you’re the wife — then it’s like, ‘We’re good on you,’” Kent told Cohen about their split.

When asked whether she was “surprised” by the divorce news, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host replied, “Yeah, I thought that Schwartz would come to the table a little bit and he still didn’t, so very telling.”

Unlike her relationship with Emmett, Kent added that the group hasn’t been forced to choose between the pair, who are still living together as they prepare to sell their home.

“I don’t feel like any of us have chosen sides, it wasn’t messy, but, obviously, if we had to choose sides then I would always pick Katie,” Kent told Cohen.

Maloney, for her part, gave a new interview about the breakup earlier this week.

“He didn’t really even know what that looked like — working on things. I think in his mind [it] was just like, ‘OK, well, I think this will be a passing thing for her. She just needed to get something out.’ I think he thought that I was just going to get over it or something,” she said on the “We Met At Acme” podcast of informing Schwartz she was unhappy in their marriage. “And then it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I wanted to get a divorce. … I think he recognized that I was serious, and I meant it and that there wasn’t anything in the moment that he could do — even though he didn’t necessarily agree with it or want it — but he wasn’t going to fight me on it.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants