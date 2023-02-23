She said, she said. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are defending Scheana Shay amid her ongoing drama with Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

Katie, 36, has been at odds with Scheana, 37, ever since her fellow Bravo star helped set up Schwartz, 40, with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss following their split and subsequent divorce in March 2022. But as Sandoval, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly, Scheana “was told by Katie to set Schwartz up with Raquel” at the grand opening party of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump á Paris restaurant in April 2022.

He continued: “I mean, you know, if you ask for chocolate milk and somebody gets you chocolate milk, like, and you’re mad at them, like, you asked for it. You know what I mean? Like, she literally asked for it. She told Scheana, like, ‘I encourage you to do that. I’m doing my thing, and I’m having fun.’”

Given that both reality stars consider Scheana to be one of their good friends — Schwartz told Us that the “Good As Gold” singer is a “solid” pal — Sandoval noted that he doesn’t think she wanted to get Schwartz and Raquel, 28, to purposefully stir the pot.

Unfortunately for fans of the long-running Bravo series, they won’t get to see the moment play out on the show, as Sandoval — who is currently dating costar Ariana Madix — told Us that the Vanderpump à Paris party took place before filming for season 10 began.

“Once she found [how Katie really felt], she kind of, like, stopped,” he added.

As for Schwartz, he revealed that he does sympathize with Katie’s point of view on the situation. “We did make, like, this sort of very informal pact to not hook up with anyone from the group, but I don’t know,” he shared. “I don’t know much merit I put in that.”

Schwartz stated, “If the roles were reversed … it doesn’t matter who Katie hooks up with or didn’t, would’ve hooked up with,” before Sandoval hilariously butted in, joking, “Well, I have something to tell you.”

Playing in on his friend and business partner’s joke, Schwartz exclaimed, “I knew it!”

Us exclusively broke the news that Schwartz and Raquel had hooked up during Scheana and husband Brock Davies’ wedding week in August 2022. Although Katie was present in Cancun, Mexico with her fellow Bravo stars, she did not attend any of the wedding festivities. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an insider revealed to Us at the time, adding that “more happened” between the two than just kissing.

Schwartz later discussed the hookup exclusively with Us at the Pump Rules season 10 premiere party in February, stating that although he didn’t regret his fling with Raquel, he did regret “hurting Katie …. Because that was never my intention.” As of February, Schwartz and Raquel have chosen to simply remain friends.

Maloney later called out Scheana for her involvement in her and her ex-husband’s love life drama on the Wednesday, February 22, episode of Pump Rules, as Scheana invited Schwartz to discuss their divorce on her “Scheananigans” podcast.

“You do not need to talk about the most painful day in my life,” Maloney told her former coworker. “It’s none of your f—king business. I don’t care what you think. There is no room for your feelings. There is no room for you in this. Get out of my divorce with Tom. I am really proud of where we are and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.