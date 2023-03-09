On her side. Tom Sandoval offered a subtle glimpse at his dynamic with Raquel Leviss after news broke about their affair.

Sandoval, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, March 8, to “like” Leviss’ recent statement about their relationship.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” the California native, 28, wrote via Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.”

She continued: “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

That same day, Leviss addressed the aftermath of the cheating scandal for the first time. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

In the lengthy statement, the beauty pageant contestant discussed her plans to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Leviss, who has since filed an order of protection against Scheana Shay following an alleged physical altercation, reflected on the public response to the drama. “Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” she concluded. “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

The TomTom co-owner, for his part, used his online platform to issue an apology to his now-ex-girlfriend, 37, following backlash from his initial reaction.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The Missouri native continued: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Before the news made headlines, Madix deleted all of her social media accounts. She has since returned to Instagram as filming for season 10 resumed to address the recent drama. Eagle-eyed followers noticed that the former SUR bartender no longer follows Sandoval, Leviss or Tom Schwartz.