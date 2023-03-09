She’s back! Ariana Madix reactivated her Instagram account — and she seemingly has already sent a message about where she stands with the Vanderpump Rules cast amid Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s affair scandal.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Madix’s active account on Wednesday, March 8, but with some noticeable changes. The Florida native, 37, is no longer following Sandoval, 39, Leviss, 28, or Tom Schwartz.

The social media return comes after Madix publicly reunited with some Vanderpump Rules costars while filming new scenes for season 10. “Blondes and Brunettes uniting 💥#internationalwomensday,” Katie Maloney captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday of her, Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett.

Bravo confirmed that cameras started rolling again earlier this month after news broke of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following the TomTom co-owner’s split from Madix after nearly a decade together.

Shortly after the scandal made headlines, Sandoval issued a public apology to his now-ex-girlfriend.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He added: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Leviss, for her part, also reflected on the drama in her own statement. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the message, the Bravo star noted she was planning to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she added. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump offered a glimpse at what viewers can expect from the new footage.

“I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday. “We will have a much better understanding when we get through the reunion. But I think it is going to be really tough. I don’t think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it.”

The U.K. native continued: “This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”