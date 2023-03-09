Raise your glass! Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute revealed the “real truth” about how Ariana Madix discovered Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss on her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast.

“I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night [at TomTom],” Doute, 40, revealed during the Wednesday, March 8, episode. “During Tom’s performance, his phone fell out of his pocket or something and somebody — a mutual friend — picks up his phone, hands it to Ariana. … Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it.”

Doute noted that while Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, “are a trusting couple,” the former bartender “just felt like she had to look,” adding, “So she went into his photos. He had screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after nine years together. The Florida native pulled the plug on her romance with the TomTom cofounder after discovering he was cheating with Leviss.

An insider told Us at the time that while Sandoval and Madix had been “having problems for a while,” things didn’t come to a “breaking point” until the cheating scandal came to light.

Doute shared on Wednesday that since news of the affair broke, Leviss has been “saying that [she and Sandoval] are in love and they have matching necklaces.” While the Michigan native has “barely spoken” to Sandoval, she claimed that the musician was “gaslighting” and “blaming” Madix for their breakup, saying, “You know we haven’t been happy,” and that she “wasn’t supportive” of his “endeavors.”

Earlier this week, Doute revealed via social media that she was firmly on “Team Ariana.”

“I stan Ariana. This is in real-time. I love you so much,” Doute said in an Instagram Story video with Madix. The James Mae cofounder also shared a video in support of Madix, adding: “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”

Madix and Leviss aren’t the only Pump Rules women who’ve been romantically involved with the musician over the years. Doute dated Sandoval herself from 2007 to 2013 before breaking up between seasons 2 and 3 of the Bravo series.

While Doute and Madix were initially at odds — Madix made out with Sandoval while he was still dating Doute — the women have long since pushed back their differences and become good friends.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” she said via her Instagram Stories earlier this month. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Doute and Sandoval, however, have continued to have a contentious relationship following their 2014 split. The tense dynamic escalated when Doute started dating the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s friend James Kennedy that same year.

Sandoval expressed his frustration about his ex’s new relationship during the season 2 reunion — where he revealed that Doute started sleeping with Kennedy right before Sandoval moved in with him, calling the entire experience a “nightmare.” Doute, for her part, said she owed the musician “nothing.”

After Doute and Kennedy called it quits in September 2015, the DJ moved on Leviss. The pair got engaged in May 2021, with Sandoval chipping in $25,000 to pay for the proposal. Leviss, however, broke off the engagement in December 2021. (Leviss then made headlines in August 2022 when she made out with Katie Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.)

Scroll-down for Doute’s most eye-opening revelations from her “Sex, Love and What Matters” podcast: