The moment we’ve been waiting for! Less than two weeks after the Vanderpump Rules reunited to film the highly anticipated season 10 reunion amid Scandoval, Bravo has dropped the first official pics from special.

On Monday, April 3, the network shared snaps of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Lisa Vanderpump. Fans were anticipating Ariana’s look after Andy Cohen teased she was wearing a “revenge dress” at the time.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” he asked via Instagram Stories without showing the reality star.

She responded, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

The special kicked off filming on March 23 with Andy ready to take the mic and grill the Pump Rules gang on all the drama over the season — and particularly in the wake of Ariana, 37, and Sandoval’s dramatic split due to his affair with Raquel, 28.

Ariana, Sandoval, 40, Raquel, Scheana, 37, Lala, 32, Katie, 36, Schwartz, 40, James, 31, and Lisa, 62, were all photographed arriving separately at the filming location. Ariana, for her part, subtly shaded her ex while sporting a yellow Boys Lie sweatsuit. The sweatpants were emblazoned with the phrase, “We’re sorry. The number you are trying to reach has moved on.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Scheana and Raquel were both physically present for the taping despite their legal drama. The former beauty queen filed a restraining order against Scheana, claiming that the “Good and Gold” singer physically assaulted her upon finding out about her affair with Sandoval. Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. Still, the attorney explained Scheana had every intention of obeying the order at the reunion.

“Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order,” he told Us at the time.

One day after the taping, Raquel said she planned to drop the order. It was officially dismissed on March 29.

Season 10 of the Bravo series — which was filmed in summer 2022 — started with the aftermath of a series of breakups among the cast, including James and Raquel calling off their engagement, as well as Katie and Schwartz ending their marriage after 12 years together.

During filming, Us confirmed that Leviss and Schwartz, Sandoval’s business partner, hooked up at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August 2022.

After Sandoval’s affair with Raquel was exposed earlier this month, the cast returned to set to film more content for the upcoming season. The stars haven’t held back in their support of Ariana — or in their choice words for Sandoval and Raquel.

While both Sandoval and Raquel have apologized to Ariana — who, for her part, expressed her gratitude for all of the support she’s received — the California native also revealed that there is still something between her and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Raquel told TMZ on March 22. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Both Sandoval and Raquel will have to answer the tough questions about their affair. “Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this … #PumpRules #ReunionDay,” Andy captioned a selfie from the set at the time. Earlier on Monday, the Radio Andy host confirmed he got the answers that fans want.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” he said on SiriusXM, explaining that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

He concluded that the reunion was a “real reckoning” and bonus footage with air on Peacock.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Pump Rules season 10 reunion: