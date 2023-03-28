Hearing it through the grapevine! Jax Taylor wasn’t present for the filming of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — but he was told things got completely out of hand.

“I heard it was crazy. [I] heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be.” Taylor, 43, told Extra on Monday, March 27, at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “There was security there. There was almost brawls.”

While the Michigan native wasn’t sure what he was “allowed” to say about the reunion, which taped on Thursday, March 24, he described the situation as “uncomfortable” — and hinted that “two boys” from the cast had to be separated before almost coming to blows.

Earlier on Monday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the stars of Bravo series were “out of control” while filming the get-together, noting that Lala Kent and James Kennedy, in particular, “went crazy” on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

“James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade,” the insider shared, adding that the duo “literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.” (Kennedy, 31, and Leviss, 28, dated for five years before she called off their engagement in December 2021.)

Leviss and Sandoval, 40, made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that the pair were having a months-long affair — referred to as Scandoval — despite the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner being in a long-term relationship with costar Ariana Madix. (The twosome were together for nine years before the Florida native, 37, pulled the plug on their romance after finding out about Sandoval’s infidelity.)

When news of the cheating scandal broke, the stars of the hit reality series quickly came to Madix’s defense. After Thursday’s taping, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Pump Rules alums Dayna Kathan and Kristen Doute — the latter of whom dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013 — showed their support for the former bartender while out for cocktails in Los Angeles, even booing when the bar played news coverage of Scandoval on the TV.

Kent, 32, has also been vocal bout her disdain for the cheating scandal, often slamming Sandoval and Leviss for their affair since it was first exposed.

“[Raquel] was a full groupie [and] thought [Sandoval] was the greatest thing since sliced bread. She was obsessed,” Kent claimed during the March 16 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “[Sandoval] needs that, and then when they get caught, it’s the textbook ‘[Ariana and I] weren’t in a good place,’ ‘We weren’t having sex anymore.’ I’ve seen this movie [and] I’ve read this book a million times.” She added that Leviss is “fueling” Sandoval’s ego.

After filming wrapped on Thursday, Kent revealed it was the “most exhausting” reunion she’d ever experienced. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time.

On Monday, Taylor’s wife, fellow Pump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright, told Extra that the Hard Kill star’s savage quips are what she’s looking forward to watching when the reunion airs later this year.

“I’m excited for Lala’s comebacks and quick wit,” she said. “She goes in and she cracks me up. I just can’t wait to see it.”