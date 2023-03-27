Off the rails. As expected, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were in the hot seat at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — and things nearly got out of hand, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” the source tells Us. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade.”

The source adds: “Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

While the insider notes that the Pump Rules cast doesn’t want “anything to do with” the model, there’s no way for the network to continue the series without her if the show is picked up for season 11.

“It would be impossible to begin filming next season and act like the bombshell affair never happened and Tom and Raquel are still together,” the source explains, claiming that Raquel, 28, was temporarily on the “chopping block” to get fired from the Bravo series because “no one wanted to film with her next season.” (Bravo has yet to renew Vanderpump Rules for season 11, but the source notes the ratings have been “incredible” amid the “buzz” of Scandoval.)

Raquel and Tom, 40, made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that the pair were having a months-long affair — referred to as Scandoval — despite the TomTom cofounder being in a long-term relationship with costar Ariana Madix. The pair began dating in 2014 and were together for nine years before the Florida native, 37, pulled the plug on their romance after finding out about Tom’s infidelity.

Since news of the cheating scandal broke, the stars of the hit reality series quickly came to Madix’s defense. After Thursday’s reunion taping, Scheana, Katie Maloney and Pump Rules alums Dayna Kathan and Kristen Doute — the latter of whom dated Tom from 2007 to 2013 — showed their support for the former bartender while out for cocktails in Los Angeles.

“We did it! And I love you,” Scheana, 37, said in an Instagram video with Ariana while sipping on espresso martinis. Kristen, 40, shared a clip of the girls via her own Instagram Stories as well, captioning the post, “I love you girls and I’m so f—king proud of you. #TeamAriana.”

In another video from the evening, Dayna, 32, shared footage of the group booing as the bar played news coverage of Scandoval on the TV. “Any questions?” she wrote alongside the video of Ariana’s friends making aggressive thumbs-down motions when the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner and former beauty queen’s photos splashed across the screen.

Tom and Raquel, meanwhile, put on a united front in photos taken of the pair enjoying a break together during Thursday’s taping. They subsequently stepped out for dinner at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, California. When asked about their post-reunion outing, Ariana told TMZ on Sunday, March 26: “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”