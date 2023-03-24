Leaning on each other? Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted for the first time together amid Scandoval while at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping.

The twosome chatted while sitting on the pavement in a Los Angeles studio parking lot on Thursday, March 23, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair looked somber in matching all-black outfits as they appeared to be engaged in deep conversation. Sandoval, 40, wore a peacoat and wayfarers while Leviss, 28, sported an off-the-shoulder blouse and billowing black slacks.

The duo’s reunion came shortly after the Pump Rules cast arrived on location for the reunion taping. Cameras captured each reality star — including Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump, Sandoval and Leviss — all arriving to set separately.

Eyes have been on the TomTom cofounder and the model — and the rest of the Bravo series cast — since news broke earlier this month that Sandoval engaged in an affair with Leviss. The cheating scandal led to his split with longtime girlfriend Madix, 37, whom he had been dating since 2014.

While Thursday marks the first time Sandoval and Leviss have been seen together in the aftermath of the drama, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer has filmed at least one scene of the reality show with his ex. Earlier this week, the trailer for the second half of Vanderpump Rules season 10 showed the pair arguing while in their shared home. Pump Rules alum Kristen Doute previously alleged that Sandoval, whom she dated from 2007 to 2013, refuses to move out of his house with Madix.

“We tried having a mutual friend … [say] ‘Listen, dude, you gotta at least give her a couple hours heads-up when you need to come home to pick things up. You need to let this rest for at least a few weeks. Allow her to grieve, allow her to heal,’” Doute, 40, claimed on the “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “And of course, his response is, ‘It’s my f—king house. I own half of it. I will come and go as I please, and if she has a problem with it, she can leave.’ … [She] won’t be home alone, because that’s what she’s most afraid of, being home alone and then having him waltz in.”

As for Sandoval and Leviss, the former beauty queen told TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, that the twosome are pressing pause on their romance after their “friendship” turned into “something more.”

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry,” she explained. “So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Leviss also confirmed she would be attending the reunion taping despite filing an order or protection against costar Shay, 37, claiming the “Good as Gold” singer punched her in the face after hearing news of her affair with Sandoval.

Shay, for her part, has denied getting physical with the California native through her attorney, Neama Rahmani, who told Us Weekly in a March 9 statement: “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

The former friends will, however, be required to stay 100 yards apart at the reunion, which Shay intends to follow, Rahmani told Us earlier on Thursday. Bravo released the official seating chart for the taping earlier on Wednesday, which revealed that the duo will be filming separately.