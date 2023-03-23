Raise your glasses high, it’s reunion day! Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were spotted on Thursday, March 23, before filming the reunion for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Sandoval, 40, was snapped smoking early on Thursday morning before heading to the Los Angeles location for taping. He wore all black and a hat before throwing a pair of sunglasses on for the drive. Ariana, 37, for her part, glowed in a yellow “Boys Lie” sweatsuit as she sipped on an iced coffee. “We’re sorry. The number you are trying to reach has moved on,” her telling pre-show look states.

Cameras captured her holding her garment bags as she headed in to see costars, including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump — and of course, Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

All eyes have been on the Vanderpump Rules universe this month after news broke that Sandoval and Raquel, 28, had engaged in a lengthy affair, leading to the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer and Ariana ending their nine-year relationship.

Since their breakup, Ariana and Sandoval have filmed at least one scene together for season 10 — and are still technically living together as former costar Kristen Doute has alleged that Sandoval refuses to leave their shared home.

“We tried having a mutual friend … [say] ‘Listen, dude, you gotta at least give her a couple hours heads-up when you need to come home to pick things up. You need to let this rest for at least a few weeks. Allow her to grieve, allow her to heal,'” Doute claimed on the “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “And of course, his response is, ‘It’s my f—king house. I own half of it. I will come and go as I please, and if she has a problem with it, she can leave.’ … [She] won’t be home alone, because that’s what she’s most afraid of, being home alone and then having him waltz in.”

The exes will be forced to address the dramatic end to their romance at length on Thursday as Andy Cohen asks questions about Scandoval.

“Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this…. #PumpRules #ReunionDay,” the host captioned a selfie from the set on Thursday.

He then caught Lala, 32, and Katie, 37, in the hallway.

“Big day here in Los Angeles. Big day for you two. … How are we feeling?” Andy asked.

After Lala said she’s “on [a] 10,” she revealed she’ll be “on a 100” when the cameras are rolling. She then showed off her impressive manicure. “I’ve got to get my claws into somebody,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO said. “And I have a couple people in mind.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host filmed a video with Schwartz and made a reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous CBS interview about the royal family.

“You know what I need to know from you — were you silent or were you silenced?” Andy said, inquiring about how much Schwartz knew about his best friend’s affair as there have been conflicting reports about his knowledge.

Schwartz said he would think the question over, adding: “Let’s get down and dirty. Let’s get messy.”

“That’s what we’re going to do!” Andy noted.

Lisa was next to arrive. “This is going to be a long day,” he said, showing her the amount of question cards.

“It might be a sleepover!” the SUR boss quipped.

Bravo also released the two seating charts for the event. While Lala, James, Katie and Ariana will be on one side of Andy, Lisa, Sandoval, Raquel and Schwartz will be on the other. When Raquel steps out, Schwartz will move next to Sandoval and Scheana will be added to the end. (Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana earlier this month after an alleged fight over Scandoval and as a result, they cannot be within 100 feet of each other.)

