Royal shocker. Celebs are in shock after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview on CBS on Sunday, March 7, during which they shared never-before-heard details about their lives before and after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, delved into details of their marriage, their relationship with his family and more during the interview, which was watched by both fans and celebrities alike.

Royal fanatics across the country tuned in for the unprecedented television event as Meghan detailed having suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy and claimed that a royal family member had asked about how “dark” her son Archie’s skin would be before he was born. The interview also had lighter moments as the couple announced the sex of their second child, a girl, and discussed their future endeavors.

The tell-all aired amid controversy surrounding the California native, who was accused of bullying royal aides before stepping down from her duties as the duchess. Though she denied the claims, Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly confirming that they were taking the claims seriously and launching an investigation.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement, issued on Wednesday, March 3, began. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

The royal family’s statement continued: “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

The same day, the network released a teaser for Harry and Meghan’s tell-all in which the former actress alleged the British royal family played a part in spreading misinformation about her and her husband.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

CBS teased the interview by releasing two sneak peeks of the sit-down on February 28. Neither Harry nor Markle spoke much in either clip, but what they did say spoke volumes.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” the British Royal Air Force veteran said in one trailer, seemingly referencing his late mother, Princess Diana, while sitting next to a pregnant Meghan. “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Diana died at 36 following a car chase with paparazzi in Paris in 1996. One year earlier, she and Prince Charles divorced amid allegations of infidelity on both sides.

Keep scrolling to see what celebs had to say about Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview.