All in the details! Meghan Markle is paying tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a special bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law during her tell-all interview, which is schedule to air on March 7 on CBS.

In a promo clip released on March 1, Markle, 39, is seen wearing a diamond bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana, Us Weekly confirmed. “They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview,” a spokesperson for the former actress told Today.

For the sit down, Markle, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, wears an Armani dress embellished with a lotus flower. She pairs the frock with black stilettos, earrings, and a Pippa Small necklace. Her hair is pulled back into a low chignon with a few face framing pieces in front.

While the bracelet is an undeniably sentimental touch to Markle’s outfit, it’s certainly not the first time she’s been spotted donning family heirlooms. In fact, she’s worn the crown jewels since the second she got engaged. When designing a ring for the Suits actress, Prince Harry made sure to include diamonds that belonged to his mother.

“The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [Meghan’s] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry told BBC in a 2017 interview.

Markle has also taken fashion notes from Princess Diana for many royal engagements. For example, the Archwell Audio host wore a black-and-white outfit to the Royal Ascot in 2018 that was very similar to one Princess Diana wore three decades earlier.

More recently, the royal couple honored Princess Diana in their pregnancy reveal. On Sunday, February, 14, the couple, who share son Archie, 1, announced that they’re expecting their second child. Valentine’s Day happens to be the same day that Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Harry 37 years earlier.

We can expect to hear more about how the late Princess Diana continues to influence Markle and Prince Harry during the couple’s sit-down interview on CBS on March 7.

In the teaser, which was released on February 28, Prince Harry says, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.” In a secondary preview he adds, “You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for my mother going through this process by herself all those years ago.”