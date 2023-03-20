Caught on film. The Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer offered the first glimpse at Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval‘s intense conversation about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

In new footage from season 10, which was released on Monday, March 20, Ariana, 37, and Tom, 40, address his bombshell cheating scandal in a tense conversation.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” the TomTom co-owner tells his ex-girlfriend, who replies, “You don’t deserve one f—king tear from me.”

Viewers see Ariana seemingly screaming at Tom before he later asks if she wants anything from the kitchen. “For you to die,” she quips in response.

The trailer also hints at Raquel’s issues within the group after her hookup with Tom Schwartz. In the sneak peek clip, the California native, 28, is seen sharing multiple scenes with Sandoval while her intentions are called into question by Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

The insider noted that the Missouri native and Raquel were looking forward to a future together. “Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” the source revealed to Us, noting that it isn’t “a regrettable fling or one-night stand” for the pair. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

According to the source, the reality TV duo were not worried about the public response. “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash,” the insider concluded. “The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever.”

Amid news of his romance with Raquel, Sandoval broke his silence after Vanderpump Rules fans posted negative comments about his restaurants online in response to the controversy. He issued a second statement after fans pointed out that his first didn’t mention Ariana.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He added: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Raquel, for her part, also addressed the controversy in a statement, sharing via Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The beauty pageant contestant said she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she continued. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Before new footage of the hit Bravo series dropped, Ariana made her social media return after taking a short break.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, March 16. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Florida native continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.