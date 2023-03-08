Not aging well? Raquel Leviss‘ jokes about her dating history have a different meaning amid her affair scandal with Tom Sandoval.

In footage released by Scheana Shay on Tuesday, March 7, the Vanderpump Rules costars were seen poking fun at past mistakes in their love lives and referring to each other as “the other woman.”

“So, next on Vanderpump Rules, what can we expect?” Shay, 37, asked Leviss, 28, from videos obtained by Page Six from her Patreon. The content included clips filmed during their New York press trip earlier this month.

The beauty pageant contestant, for her part, replied: “A girl’s trip from hell. Yeah, really looking forward to that one. A make out with a guy named Oliver [Saunders] who happens to have a wife. I was completely misled so we’re going to see all that play out.”

Shay, who previously had an affair with Eddie Cibrian during his marriage to Brandi Glanville, quipped, “Been there, done that, don’t love it.”

The exchange between Leviss and Shay came days before Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval, 39, and Ariana Madix called it quits due to his Infidelity. “Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us. “It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”

Amid the drama, the “Scheananigans” podcast host showed her support for Madix, 37. “Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. 😭💔 #TeamAriana,” she tweeted on Sunday, March 5, after the news broke.

The TomTom co-owner, however, faced backlash for his original apology that didn’t mention Madix. He released a second social media statement after initially requesting respect for his restaurants. (The Florida native and Leviss have yet to comment on the scandal.)

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He added: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Us that Sandoval and Leviss plan to go public with their romance.

“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” the source shared with Us before clarifying that the couple did not have “a regrettable fling or one-night” stand. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other. It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Since the news made headlines, Us confirmed on Wednesday, March 8, that Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay one day prior. The filing came amid rumors that the “Good as Gold” singer got physical with Leviss after learning about the affair.