Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Breaking Down the Biggest Moments From the ‘Pump Rules’ Season 10 Midseason Trailer: Ariana Screams at Sandoval Amid Raquel Affair and More Bombshells

By
Breaking Down the Biggest Moments From the 'Pump Rules' Season 10 Midseason Trailer: Ariana Screams at Sandoval Amid Raquel Affair, Katie's New Man and More
 Bravo TV/YouTube
8
LevelOTC_L2GBannerAd_Q1_300x490

Katie Makes Her Debut With a New Man

In the new footage, Katie, 36, is seen spending time with Satchel Clendenin. Us broke the news in October 2022 that the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host was dating the actor who is 10 years her junior.

The Utah native previously joked that she was in her “cougar era” as filming began on season 10. “You know, [I’m] not [dating] seriously but just like [to] have fun and get out there and, like, flirt and maybe kiss some boys,” she teased to Us in July 2022. “You know what I mean? Like … I can’t get in a relationship right now.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!