Katie Makes Her Debut With a New Man

In the new footage, Katie, 36, is seen spending time with Satchel Clendenin. Us broke the news in October 2022 that the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host was dating the actor who is 10 years her junior.

The Utah native previously joked that she was in her “cougar era” as filming began on season 10. “You know, [I’m] not [dating] seriously but just like [to] have fun and get out there and, like, flirt and maybe kiss some boys,” she teased to Us in July 2022. “You know what I mean? Like … I can’t get in a relationship right now.”