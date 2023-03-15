Creating a timeline. Scheana Shay’s friends Jamie Lynne and Kael Ramsey Ackerson recalled the moment Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ relationship began to change.

During the Tuesday, March 14, episode of the “Jamie All Over” podcast, the duo broke down their knowledge of the Vanderpump Rules costars’ affair. According to Ackerson, Leviss said cameras were rolling when she started to grow “closer” to Sandoval, 40.

“She basically just told me [it happened] seven months ago and after the Las Vegas trip,” he explained, referring to an upcoming episode of the hit Bravo series. “I told her, ‘Bro, you literally called me an hour or ​two after the girls that made you cry and then you hit me back when you were in Los Angeles.’ And she was like, ‘[After the boys night] is when we got closer.'”

Lynne, for her part, broke down the behind-the-scenes details of the night Leviss, 28, joined Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and James Kennedy on an outing.

“Next episode of Vanderpump Rules is boys night. You and I were there. Afterwards you went home and I went to Saddle Ranch with Raquel, Sandoval and [Schwartz and Sandy’s manager] Brett. You were there because Raquel had just gotten back from Vegas and was very upset and asked you to come out that night,” she detailed. “It somehow just ended up being the four of us going to Saddle Ranch after and Raquel and Tom were super into deep conversation at the bar.”

After the friend group left the bar, Lynne said she witnessed a serious conversation between Leviss and the TomTom co-owner.

“I’m now in my car with Brett and Raquel and Sandoval were sitting on the curb outside of Saddle Ranch just talking. I didn’t realize that at the time like how close they were talking or how intimate it actually looked,” she continued. “So I start filming the two of them talking. We’re so clueless that we have no idea what’s actually transpiring.”

Shay’s friend recently rewatched the August 2022 video after news broke of the California native’s affair with Sandoval.

“I had this thought [at the time]. I thought I’m not posting this because this looks way too intimate and I don’t want Ariana [Madix] to feel a certain way about this,” she detailed. “I don’t want her to feel disrespected, but it didn’t set off alarm bells, like, is something inappropriate happening? It was just that she might get the wrong idea and I don’t want to put anyone in that position.”

Lynne concluded: “If you watch it back — without the voiceover on it — it looks super close and super intimate. But bottom line is that none of us knew beforehand.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval and Madix, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade together. “They were having problems for a while,” a source exclusively revealed to Us on March 3, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native was made aware that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with Leviss.

The Missouri native originally released a statement defending his Los Angeles businesses from fan backlash before issuing a second apology to Madix.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss, for her part, addressed the scandal in her own public statement, writing via Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The beauty pageant contestant also offered an update on her relationship with Sandoval.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she wrote in an additional statement. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Since the news made headlines, Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay, 37, amid rumors that things got physical when the “Good As Gold” singer learned about the affair.

Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, has denied the allegations against her client.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Rahmani exclusively told Us in a statement on Friday, March 10. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”