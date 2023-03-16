Once is a coincidence, twice is a pattern? Katie Maloney had some serious questions about Raquel Leviss‘ dating preferences before news broke about her affair with Tom Sandoval.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, March 15, Katie’s Las Vegas girls trip with Raquel, 28, Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly came to an abrupt end. The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 36, addressed Raquel making out with Oliver Saunders after Lala, 32, showed an interest in him.

“Raquel why are you like this?” Katie asked the California native, who argued that Lala gave her permission to pursue Garcelle Beauvais‘ eldest son. “I am starting to see a pattern in Raquel. It seems like she is only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in. That’s a big red flag for me.”

Katie noted to Lala that there were “a lot of comparisons” between their respective situations with Raquel. (While filming season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the beauty pageant contestant vocalized interest in Katie’s then-estranged husband, Tom Schwartz.)

“Well, no. Yours was deep,” the Give Them Lala author clarified, referring to Katie’s marriage before addressing Raquel. “You asked me, and I told you to go for it. [But] you drinking? I would never trust you around my man.”

In response, Raquel quipped that it was a good thing Lala didn’t “have a man” to hide from her, which didn’t sit well with her costars.

“If Raquel were not wasted right now, I would put this bitch right back in her grave. You give these hoes an inch, they take a mile,” Lala told Katie when Raquel left their room. “‘Well good thing you don’t have a man.’ The second that came out of her mouth, I think she immediately wanted to retract.”

Shortly after filming on season 10 began, Us Weekly confirmed that Schwartz, 40, hooked up with Raquel at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ August 2022 wedding. Off screen, however, news broke earlier this month that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade because he cheated with Raquel.

Raquel broke her silence about the drama with a public statement. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

The reality star noted that she was going to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she continued. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Raquel went on to offer an update on where she stands with Sandoval after all of their costars sided with Ariana, 37.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote via Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

