Since joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has candidly addressed the ups and downs in her love life.

The Utah native’s dating history was a major topic of conversation after she joined the hit Bravo series in 2014. After flirting with Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, Kent hinted that she found love with a mystery man off screen.

The Give Them Lala author went public with Randall Emmett in 2018 following his divorce from Ambyr Childers. Kent and Emmett announced their engagement later that year.

Before the director made his debut on the series, the beauty mogul recalled struggling to keep their connection a secret on the show.

“I begged him first of all, like, ‘Please, people have to see our relationship is real life!'” she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020. “I was so sick of calling him ‘my man,’ and then people started making fun of me for it. I was like, ‘You gotta take it up with my man, ’cause he’s the one that chooses to be nameless and faceless.'”

Emmett, for his part, explained that changed his mind about appearing on the reality show.

“For years, she asked and it just got to a point where the things being said about me weren’t that nice, and about our relationship, weren’t that nice, the way things were coming across and we were like, ‘OK, let’s try it out,'” he added. “I wouldn’t see her all summer, you know, she’d always be gone, so it was nice to hang out and spend time with her and do a little bit of this.”

After postponing their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in 2021. Kent sparked split speculation later that year after she deleted all the photos of the film producer from her social media in October 2021. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had ended their engagement and were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations.

The businesswoman opened up about her new approach to dating after wrapping production on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with],” she exclusively told Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “[He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

At the time, Kent gushed about getting to have the “best sex” of her life following her split from Emmett. “Compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” she shared with Us. “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

Scroll down for Kent’s complete dating history: