Over in the blink of an eye. Lala Kent confirmed that she has called it quits with Don Lopez following a short-term fling.

“Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10.

Kent revealed she received “warnings” once the identity of her mystery man made headlines. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she shared before adding that their connection was “great while it lasted.”

Earlier this month, the former SUR hostess took to social media to share a glimpse at the new man in her life. “Good morning. Time to go to work,” she captioned an Instagram Story on November 2 of a guy with tattoos on the side of his face.

Kent’s brief romance with Lopez marked her first public relationship since her split from Randall Emmett. The Bravo personality got engaged to the director, 51, in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter, Ocean, three years later.

Amid rumors of infidelity, Us Weekly confirmed that Emmett and Kent had called it quits. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us in November 2021. “He’s been trying to win her back.”

According to the Utah native, she has remained “protective” of herself since the end of her engagement. Kent also clarified that while fans will see her first meeting with Lopez during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the duo were never serious.

“His peep and my vagina had a few dates,” she explained, noting she has no plans to date anyone at the moment. ”I don’t really want to get to know anyone. I don’t want anyone to get to know me. I want to have, like, amazing sexy time. I want to enjoy your company. But we don’t need to date.”

Kent hinted she was talking to someone new with a “stellar background check.” The Give Them Lala author previously admitted to looking into her dates ahead of time.

“I mean in-depth,” Kent explained during an Amazon Live chat in February. “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

She added: “I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’”