Mystery solved? After Lala Kent teased a new man in her life, his identity has reportedly been uncovered as model Don Lopez.

According to a report by Page Six, Kent, 32, is currently dating Lopez, 30, and he is the person whose photo she posted on social media. “Good morning. Time to go to work,” the reality star, 32, captioned an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 2, of an unknown man with tattoos on the side of his face.

Based on his social media, Lopez appears to be a father to a young son. He has previously modeled for Balenciaga, Givenchy, Gucci, Sean John and boohooMAN.

Kent’s potential connection with Lopez marks her first public romance since her split from Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star got engaged to the Midnight in the Switchgrass director, 51, in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter, Ocean, three years later.

Amid rumors of infidelity, Us Weekly confirmed that Emmett and Kent had called it quits. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us in November 2021. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

Following their breakup, Kent opened up about her tumultuous relationship with the Florida native over the years.

“Randall was never ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she said during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion in January. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is.”

That same month, the Utah native confirmed that she was only in contact with her ex-fiancé through a coparenting app. “We parallel parent, and I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes,” she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on his late-night talk show. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

Emmett, for his part, pointed out that he was interested in getting back in touch with Kent to coparent their child. “We are not at that place. By the way, I could be at that place but I have to let Lala make that call,” he said during an interview on the “Genuinely GG” podcast in March. “I am optimistic that one day we will be at that place and she will be open to that. I respect however she wants this to be.”

Later that year, the Give Them Lala author teased what fans can expect to see of her dating life on season 10 of the hit Bravo series. “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with]. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship,” she told Us at BravoCon in October. “Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

At the time, Kent also revealed she developed strong feelings for a mystery man. “I think I might be in love with someone,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that same month. “My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun.”