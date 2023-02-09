Keeping it a mystery. Lala Kent, Jana Kramer and more stars have had partners whose identities they kept a secret.

The Vanderpump Rules star raised eyebrows when she shared a glimpse of a mystery man via her Instagram Story in November 2022. “Good morning. Time to go to work,” she captioned the photo alongside a side profile shot of a guy she declined to name.

Kent’s mysterious social media upload came after she made headlines for her high-profile split from Randall Emmett. She got engaged to the director in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter, Ocean, three years later.

Amid rumors of infidelity on Emmett’s part, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had called it quits. The Give Them Lala author later teased that viewers would get to see her getting back into dating during season 10 of the hit Bravo series.

After Kent’s new man was identified as Don Lopez, the beauty mogul opened up about their unexpected connection.

“His peep and my vagina had a few dates,” she joked on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in November 2022, adding that they had since called it quits. ”I don’t really want to get to know anyone. I don’t want anyone to get to know me. I want to have, like, amazing sexy time. I want to enjoy your company. But we don’t need to date.”

The former SUR hostess also broke down the reason why her fling with Lopez ended, saying, “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster.”

Meanwhile, Kramer explained why she initially did not reveal her boyfriend Allan Russell‘s name.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast in January 2023. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

That same month, the One Tree Hill alum became Instagram official with the former North Carolina FC player. The romance came after Kramer’s split from Ian Schinelli after less than one year of dating.

The country singer was previously married to Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. They welcomed son daughter Jolie and son Jace before their divorce. She was also married to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and briefly to Michael Gambino in 2004.

Scroll down for more stars who chose not to share the identity of their significant others: