Giving the thumbs up! Mohamed Hadid shared his opinion on Leonardo DiCaprio – days after the actor was seemingly spotted partying with his daughter Gigi Hadid.

“I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” Mohamed, 73, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Thursday, September 15. “I liked him.”

While Mohamed claimed that he and the supermodel, 27, “have not spoken” about the Titanic star, 47, the real estate developer revealed that the twosome are old pals.

“They are friends. They have known each other for some time,” he shared. “I don’t think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know. I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have no say in who she’s dating.”

Mohamed’s remarks come just days after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Departed star and Guest in Residence designer were partying together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty on Saturday, September 10. A second observer noted that the duo were seated at the same table for the event, which was also attended by Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.

Earlier this month, a second insider exclusively told Us that DiCaprio had his eye on the California native following his breakup with Camila Morrone. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” the source revealed. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

Rumors of the potential new romance initially began to swirl in August after Us confirmed that the Don’t Look Up star had called it quits with Morrone, 26, after four years of dating.

“[Leo] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Camila], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to St-Tropez,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The Death Wish actress, for her part, has been busy “filming all summer.” According to the source, the former couple “were very close” – with the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor even forming a close bond with Morrone’s Mom — but ultimately decided to call it quits.

Gigi, meanwhile, hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her split from Zayn Malik. The California native and the former One Direction member, 29, dated off and on for five years before calling it quits in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that they had been “having problems for awhile” and the relationship was no longer “working.”

Despite their breakup, however, the exes have remained amicable coparents for their 23-month-old daughter Khai. “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there,” the source shared with Us in June. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”