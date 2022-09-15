Gigi Hadid is a knockout. The supermodel owned the catwalk of Tom Ford’s spring 2023 show — just days after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The California native, 27, stunned audience members at the New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, September 14, when she emerged on the runway in a sparkly dress from the fashion house. The glittery number featured a halter construction and a cutout bodice. The two-toned gown also included a daring high slit. Giving the ensemble even more pizazz, Hadid accessorized with chunky earrings and had her blonde tresses styled in retro curls. (Her sister, Bella Hadid, also walked the show, wearing the same look but in a fiery red hue.)

Gigi’s catwalk moment comes amid speculation that she may be getting cozy with the 47-year-old Hollywood heartthrob.

The Oscar winner and the Guest in Residence founder were spotted partying together on Saturday, September 10, at a NYFW afterparty, an insider told Us Weekly. The source shared that the duo were seated at the same table at the event, which was also attended by Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.

The sighting comes after a different insider told Us that the Great Gatsby star was interested in the fashion designer. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” the source revealed. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

DiCaprio’s crush on Gigi comes after his split from Camila Morrone. The movie star and the Death Wish actress, 25, called it quits after four years of dating. “[Leo] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Camila], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to St-Tropez,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey MaGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

Gigi, meanwhile, is single following her relationship with Zayn Malik. She and the “Pillowtalk” crooner, 29, dated off and on for five years before calling it quits in October 2021. Together, they share daughter Khai, who turns 2 on Monday, September 19.

Aside from enjoying a night out with DiCaprio, Gigi has been quite busy. In addition to walking in the Tom Ford show, she strutted her stuff in the first Vogue World runway show and attended the Daily’s ninth annual Fashion Media Awards on Saturday, September 10. At the ceremony, she was honored with Collaboration of the Year for her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line.

Also this month, Gigi launched her clothing line, Guest in Residence — a collection of cashmere fashions.