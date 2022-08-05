Supermodel turned fashion designer! Gigi Hadid is releasing a clothing line.

The California native, 27, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, August 4, sharing a carousel of images that showed her hard at work. “Been workin on something … with love,” Hadid captioned the social media post, tagging her new brand, Guest in Residence.

The collection appears to be a knitwear line as the model included shots of several samples of cozy sweaters in her slideshow. Elsewhere in the carousel, Hadid is seen sorting through colors, textures and sketches. The last photo in the post showed the fashion guru dressed in a gray lounge set.

Both fans and celebrities are elated about Hadid’s upcoming drop. “So excited about this,” Hailey Bieber commented. Gigi’s sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid, wrote: “What we’ve all been waiting for.” Sara Foster commented: “Yes please.”

In addition to announcing the brand, Gigi updated her Instagram bio to read: “founder, creative director @guestinresidence.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Gigi has dabbled in design. In April, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador launched a swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis. The collab included looks in soft colors and delicate prints. One of the standout prints in the collection is a baby and momma deer design. It’s meant to symbolize the joy that Gigi’s daughter Khai, who she welcomed with Zayn Malik in 2020, has brought her.

Frankies Bikinis was founded by Gigi’s longtime friend Francesca Aiello in 2012. The pair grew up together in Malibu and have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders through the years as they pursued their dreams in fashion.

“Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me,” Aiello told Us Weekly in April. “She is creative, hardworking, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep-rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”

Gigi isn’t the only fashion designer in her family, however — the star’s other sister, Alana Hadid, also has a label called La Detresse.

Last month, Alana opened up to Us about her brand’s summer collection, which she and cofounder Emily Perlstein created to make packing for a vacation easy.

“The whole concept behind it is people are getting out. They’re actually getting to take trips now,” Alana told Us at the capsule’s celebration event on July 14. “I wanted to make pieces that would travel easily. That you could basically take this entire collection with you and a few bathing suits and you’re ready for the whole summer.”

Alana even named a piece after Gigi. “My sisters look amazing in everything. There’s a dress called The Gigi … I wanted to highlight the friends and family who’ve supported us,” Alana said. “My mom is here. She’s in her 60s, but she’s wearing one of the dresses.”

