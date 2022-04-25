Celebrating 27 in style! Gigi Hadid’s birthday bash with Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Antoni Porowski and more made waves all weekend.

The model and her A-list friends and family partied at Zero Bond in New York City on Saturday, April 23. Bella, for her part, arrived at the party with boyfriend Marc Kalman. Hours earlier, she paid tribute to her big sister via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u,” the 25-year-old model quipped on the app. “Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister. 🌻🌻🌻”

Bella concluded her message with a joke, writing, “I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this.”

Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, was also at the get-together with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, while Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid, and her father, Mohamed Hadid, arrived solo.

Gigi’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, did not appear to be in attendance. The former couple, who share daughter Khai, 19 months, split in October 2021 amid allegations of an altercation between the former One Direction member and Yolanda.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote at the time via Instagram. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The “Pillow Talk” crooner “adamantly” denied “striking Yolanda Hadid” in a follow-up statement, while Gigi’s rep told Us Weekly that she “is solely focused on the best for Khai.” Malik, who pleaded no contest to four criminal offenses of harassment, was placed on a 360-day probation, which included a fine, anger management classes, a domestic violence program and an order to have no contact with Yolanda.

While the family has stayed mum on the drama in the following months, Malik returned to Instagram in April after not posting for weeks. He shared a snap of his longer facial hair in the early hours of Sunday, April 24.

Scroll through for photos from the birthday festivities and a breakdown of how Gigi knows her A-list guests: