Things between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s family are getting messy. One year after the former One Direction member welcomed daughter Khai with the supermodel, he has been accused of harassing her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik and Gigi have been dating on and off since late 2015. After calling it quits for the first time in March 2018, they were seen packing on the PDA in New York City two months later. In January 2019, an insider told Us Weekly that the designer pulled the plug on their romance again because the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” the source said at the time. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

One year later, Us broke the news in January 2020 that they were back on — and she gave birth to their first child that September. The twosome lived in Pennsylvania during Gigi’s pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic, spending time with Yolanda and Gigi’s siblings: Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

“At first [Zayn] was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable,” Gigi told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2021 about Khai’s father’s relationship with her family. “He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom’s side. So, he’s smart in that sense.”

Two months later, Malik allegedly got physical with Yolanda during an incident on September 29, 2021. The details of the fight remained under wraps until October 28, 2021, when TMZ published a report that claimed he “struck” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. Malik defended himself via a lengthy Twitter statement.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” he wrote at the time, implying that Yolanda “leaked” the story. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He concluded: “I am hopeful thought for healing and for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A source subsequently confirmed to Us that the pair had split again.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” the insider said in October 2021. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

Scroll through for everything we know about Malik’s drama with the Hadid family: