Zayn Malik issued a statement about a “private” family situation after Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly claimed that he got physical with her.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the former One Direction member, 28, wrote in a note shared via Twitter on Thursday, October 28. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Malik continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

The U.K. native’s statement comes shortly after TMZ reported on Thursday that Yolanda, 57, wanted to file a police report following an alleged incident with Malik, who she claimed “struck” her. (Us Weekly has reached out to reps for comment.)

Despite the drama, the “Pillowtalk” crooner noted that he was “hopeful” that there could be “healing for all involved with the hard words shared.” He concluded on Thursday, “More importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a separate statement to TMZ, Malik noted, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik and the model, 26, have been dating on and off since 2015. Us broke the news in January 2020 that the pair got back together one year after calling it quits for the second time. Three months after their reunion, multiple sources revealed that Gigi was pregnant with the duo’s first child.

Khai arrived in September 2020, and a source told Us one month later that the first-time parents were “better than ever.” The twosome “never looked happier” and were improving on “their communication,” the insider said in October 2020.

“Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering,” the source said at the time, noting that Malik was becoming “a very, hands-on and great dad” and the duo were “closer than ever.”

Earlier this year, the California native opened up about how the X Factor UK alum adjusted to her family’s dynamic, telling Harper’s Bazaar in July that he’s grown more “comfortable” with them over time.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ … [Now] he speaks his mind,” Gigi told the outlet. “When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?'”

One month prior, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was spotted getting into a heated argument outside of a New York City bar. TMZ posted a video in June of the musician, who was not wearing a shirt, and another man shouting profanities at each other on the sidewalk. Per the outlet, the other patron allegedly picked a fight with Malik at the time, but the confrontation reportedly never turned physical and police were not involved.