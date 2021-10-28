A rocky relationship. Gigi Hadid’s family welcomed Zayn Malik into the fold when the two began dating, but trouble between him and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, eventually surfaced.

Gigi and Malik were first linked in November 2015. They briefly broke up in June 2016 before temporarily calling it quits again in March 2018. They split for a third time in January 2019, but Us Weekly broke the news in January 2020 that they were back together. Us confirmed in April of that year that the couple were expecting their first child, and their daughter, Khai, arrived in September 2020.

The former One Direction member opened up about his relationship with the model in September 2017. “We try not to think about [dating in the spotlight] too much,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!”

Gigi and Malik bonded even more after the arrival of their daughter. “She’s a wicked mom,” he told iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning in March 2021. “Obviously, she’s a really big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”

The singer confessed that he did not “expect to be quite so into” parenthood. “It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it,” he explained. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment.”

The pair relied on her family as they made the shift, setting up their home base in Pennsylvania, where the Hadids have a farm. Gigi also looked to Yolanda as a source of inspiration as she figured out how to be a first-time mother.

“Best I could ever ask for,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2020 while pregnant with Khai. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!”

Gigi’s family seemingly embraced Malik from the get-go, but things took a turn in October 2021 when he released a statement about “an argument [he] had with a family member of [his] partner’s.” The tweet came after TMZ reported that Yolanda wanted to file a police report about an alleged incident with her daughter’s boyfriend.

According to the outlet, the reality star claimed that the musician “struck” her. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” he retorted in a second statement, encouraging her to “reconsider her false allegations.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Malik, Gigi and Yolanda’s quotes about their relationship.