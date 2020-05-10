Role model! Gigi Hadid praised her mother, Yolanda Hadid, in a touching Mother’s Day tribute.

The model, 25, posted a throwback photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 10, of Yolanda, 56, holding Gigi as a toddler while pregnant with her sister, Bella Hadid.

“Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!” Gigi captioned the picture.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 28 that the Tommy Hilfiger model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

“Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” an insider told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

The next day, Us confirmed that the couple will welcome a baby girl.

Yolanda was the first Hadid family member to publicly speak out about the pregnancy news.

“I’m so excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” she told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard in April. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

A source told Us at the time that Gigi has been turning to her mother for support amid her pregnancy. “Gigi and Yolanda are incredibly close,” the insider said.

Days later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that she has been cherishing time with her loved ones while the family quarantines with Malik, 27, on their Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Self-isolation time has been interesting,” Yolanda told BravoTV.com. “It’s a time to really look within and you get to spend so much time with yourself and your children.”

She added, “It’s also been great that it’s been a time to spend more time with my children, and family time that we really haven’t had for the past five years.”

Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday ahead of her pregnancy announcement on the farm with Yolanda, Bella, 23, and Malik. The Victoria’s Secret model revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30 that the festivities included a custom everything bagel cake designed by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. Gigi told host Jimmy Fallon that the cake made her “cry real tears” because everything bagels are her biggest pregnancy craving.